Rizan’s all-round show helps U19s clinch tri-series final against SA

Rizan Hossan's all-round show helped Bangladesh clinch the final of the tri-nation series in Zimbabwe, beating South Africa by 33 runs at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday.

Bangladesh were in a spot of bother after being sent to bat when they lost their top three batters for 65 runs but Kalam Siddiki and Rizan stood guard, stitching together a 117-run stand for the fourth wicket. Kalam departed for 65 while Rizan notched 95 off 96 to push the score past 230. Wicket-keeper batter Md Abdullah and Samiun Bashir provided the finishing touch as the young Tigers posted 269 for 5, adding 88 runs in the last 10 overs to finish strongly.

South Africa threatened to upset the apple cart with Jorich Van Schalkwyk (19) and Adnaan Lagadien notching a 59-run opening stand in chase of 270. Without injured pacer Iqbal Hossain Emon, Bangladesh could count on pacer Al Fahad to see the back of South African opening duo and ended with figures of 50 for 3.

Rizan made crucial breakthroughs in the middle of the innings and kept South Africa on a leash along with leg-spinner Shadhin Islam who picked up two wickets. Rizan would finish things off, finishing with figures of 34 for 5 to match his contributions with the bat in the final as Bangladesh U-19s finished the tri-nation series on a high.