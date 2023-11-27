Raza’s special show keeps Zimbabwe’s T20 WC aspirations alive

Zimbabwe's Sikanda Raza celebrates during their game against Rwanda on Novemeber 27, 2023. Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket

After a shocking defeat to Uganda had severely challenged their T20 World Cup aspirations, Zimbabwe put up their best show against Rwanda to keep their chances alive in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023.

Sikandar Raza led the charge with a special performance, becoming the second player to score a fifty and bag a hattrick in an international T20 fixture, a year after Namibia's JJ Smit achieved the feat.

Leading from the front, the skipper opened the batting and hit a quick-fire 58 from 36. His knock included six fours and four sixes.

His partner, Tadiwanashe Marumani, too, let it loose and added 50 from 31 balls with the help of three fours and three sixes.

Quick-fire contributions from Ryan Burl (44* from 21) and Luke Jongwe (17* from 4) in the death overs, helped Zimbabwe to 215 for four.

In their defence, Zimbabwe's spirited display with the ball ensured that the Rwanda chase never took off. While Richard Ngrava (3/11), and Blessing Muzarabani (1/10) did early damage, Ryan Burl (2/7) hit the middle-order hard.

It was that man, Raza, who finished once more for Zimbabwe. He wiped off the tail with a stylish hat-trick in the 19th over to finish with 3/3.

Despite this win, Zimbabwe sit with only four points on the table, vying for the second spot with Uganda and Kenya, and needs other results to fall their way in order to qualify.