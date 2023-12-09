Cricket
Raza handed two-match suspension for Ireland T20 blow up

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Haider Ali. Photo: AFP

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza was slapped with a two-match suspension while Ireland players Curtis Campher and Josh Little were handed fines for an on-field altercation during the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club between Zimbabwe and Ireland on December 7.

Raza was charged for aggressively charging towards Campher and Little, the Ireland pacer, was charged with making physical contact with the Zimbabwean. 

Campher, reportedly, side-stepped the on-field umpires and charged at Raza.

All three players were accused of breaching Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "conduct contrary to the spirit of the game."

While Campher and Little admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft, the match referees, Raza acknowledged the offence but rejected the penalty suggested by the match referee.

The sanction was officially confirmed in a hearing on December 8, making Raza unavailable for selection for the remaining two T20s of the three-match series.

Raza was slapped with a 50 percent deduction from his match fee and was given two demerit points.

cricketICCZimbabweSikandar Raza
