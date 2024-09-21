For Rashid, it’s all love for the game

Afghanistan registered another emphatic victory over South Africa on Friday, beating them by 177 runs in the second ODI in Sharjah.

The win sealed the series for Afghanistan, who had registered a first ever triumph over South Africa in the format after winning the opening ODI on Wednesday by six wickets.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz hit a superb century before leg-spin magician Rashid Khan marked his 26th birthday by taking five wickets to script the historic series victory.

Rashid deserves special kudos for the win, not only for his bowling effort but more for the way he overcame the hamstring injury to make it happen.

The leg-spin magician was struggling with his hamstring, but he knew his contribution would "be the key" if his team were to pull off a historic series win against South Africa.

"I thought I'm able to play, I'm able to bowl, I'm able to stay in the field till the end, why not, I should go for it," Rashid said after match-winning five-for.

Rashid finished with figures of 9-1-19-5 to spin out South Africa and hand Afghanistan a series win against a top five-ranked team.

"I got a hamstring [injury], I had it a month before as well, quite unlucky but I tried my best to stay on the ground till the end, tried my best to do for the team as much as I can."

"Big opportunity for us as a team you know, to win the series against a big team and that's what I had in my mind: my contribution will be the key so I have to go and stay till the end."

Rashid's hamstring issues resurfaced when he was batting. Coming out in the 47th over, he ran a two first ball, and immediately needed the attention of the physio. He continued to bat though, finishing unbeaten on six off 12 balls. Had he not bowled later, it would not have been surprising.

"We had a big opportunity to win a series against South Africa and I think the love for this game is just pushing you to play, doesn't matter how [hard] it is," Rashid said. "Good job done by the physio as well, to get me ready and deliver for the team."

The last match of the series is also in Sharjah, on Sunday.

