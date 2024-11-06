Rangpur Riders’ squad for Global Super League confirmed

The Rangpur Riders have confirmed their squad for the 2024 ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL), which will take place at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence from 26 November to 7 December.

The Rangpur Riders squad will feature experienced Bangladesh internationals Nurul Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain and Mahedi Hasan. They will be joined by overseas players Matthew Forde from West Indies, Wayne Madsen and Zak Chappell from England and Harmeet Singh from the USA, said a press release from Global Super League.

Rangpur Riders, runners-up in last BPL, got the opportunity to participate in the new global franchise league after defending BPL champions Fortune Barishal declined the offer to take part.

Rangpur Riders squad

Nurul Hasan (C), Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Saif Hassan, Rishad Hossain, Arafat Sunny. Kamrul Islam, Mathew Forde, Harmeet Singh, Wayne Madsen, Zak Chappell