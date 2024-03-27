Rajitha out of second Test with injury
Kasun Rajitha will not be available for the second Test match as the player has suffered an injury to his left upper back area, said a press release from Sri Lanka Cricket today.
Asitha Fernando joined the squad as a replacement for Rajitha. Kasun will return home to start rehabilitation work, added the release.
Rajitha was the best bowler of the first Test in Sylhet, taking eight out of 20 wickets that fell in Bangladesh's two innings as the visitors won the first match of the two-match series by 328 runs.
