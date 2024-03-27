Rajitha out of second Test with injury

Sri Lanka pacer Kasun Rajitha (C) celebrates with teammates after removing Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim (not in picture) as Liton Das reacts during the fifth day of the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur yesterday. (Bottom) Coach Russell Domingo walks off with his head down after he hosts were beaten by 10 wickets as the visitors won the two-match series 1-0. Photo: FIROZ AHMED

Kasun Rajitha will not be available for the second Test match as the player has suffered an injury to his left upper back area, said a press release from Sri Lanka Cricket today.

Asitha Fernando joined the squad as a replacement for Rajitha. Kasun will return home to start rehabilitation work, added the release.

Rajitha was the best bowler of the first Test in Sylhet, taking eight out of 20 wickets that fell in Bangladesh's two innings as the visitors won the first match of the two-match series by 328 runs.