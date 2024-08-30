Rain washes out third one-dayer as Bangladesh ‘A’ lose series against Shaheens

Bangladesh 'A' team lost the three-match one-day series against Pakistan Shaheens 1-0 after the third and final match was abandoned due to persistent rain and wet outfield at the Islamabad County Club Oval on Friday.

Earlier, the second one-day between the sides on Wednesday also ended as a no result after the hosts won the first match of the series by eight wickets on August 26.

The Bangladeshi side were scheduled to play two four-day matches and three one-day games during the tour but most of the fixtures were impacted by the rainy weather in the capital city of Pakistan.

Earlier, the preceding two-match four-day series ended in a stalemate after rain interruptions in both matches.

"We are really disappointed that we did not get enough chances to play here due to rain," Bangladesh 'A' head coach Mizanur Rahman Babul told The Daily Star on Friday.

"We couldn't complete our two batting innings in both four-day games. The first one-day match took place nicely but the remaining two games got washed out due to rain.

"We had nothing to do during the rain. We had to sit idle most of the time as there was no indoor facility here," he concluded.

Bangladesh 'A' team is scheduled to depart from Islamabad for Dhaka on Saturday.