Stokes joins Sobers, Kallis in exclusive Test all-rounders list

England captain Ben Stokes reached a special milestone on Day 3 of the fourth Test against India in Manchester today.

Stokes brought up 7000 Test runs in style with a splendid six early on Day 3 in Manchester.

In doing so, Stokes became just the third all-rounder in Test history to achieve the double of 7000 runs and 200 wickets, joining the exclusive company of Sir Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis.

He had brought up his 200th Test wicket last year at Lord's against the West Indies.

The century against India was a significant one for Stokes as it ended a two-year wait for a Test hundred, his last coming during the Ashes in July 2023.

It was a gritty knock from the 34-year-old, who fought through cramps on Day 3 and had to briefly leave the field before returning to the crease following Jamie Smith's dismissal.

Like Day 4, Day 3 was also a milestone-filled day for England. Joe Root climbed to second on the all-time Test run-scorers list, going past Rahul Dravid (13,288), Jacques Kallis (13,289) and Ricky Ponting (13,378) during his knock of 150.

Root, with 13,409 runs after his first innings in the ongoing Test, now trails only Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) on the all-time list of Test run-scorers.

The centuries from Stokes and Root, combined with fifties from openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, have propelled England into a dominant position with a sizeable lead.

Stokes had earlier made a major impact with the ball as well, claiming a five-wicket haul to restrict India to 358 in their first innings.

With a 2-1 lead in the series – thanks to dramatic wins in Leeds and Lord's – England have momentum on their side. India's only win came in emphatic fashion at Edgbaston, where they emerged victorious by 336 runs.