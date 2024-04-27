Prime Bank hands scholarships to school cricket’s finest 15

Prime Bank, sponsor of Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) school cricket tournament, handed scholarships worth Tk 60,000 to the best 15 players of the 2022-23 season of the Prime Bank National School Cricket at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur yesterday.

The handover coincided with the start of the divisional stage of the tournament of the ongoing [2023-23] season. The trophy of the round was also unveiled in the presence of BCB director and Game Development Committee chairman Khaled Mahmud Sujan, BCB director and Game Development Committee vice chairman Fahim Sinha, and Prime Bank's Head of Brand and Communication Syed Rayhan Tarique.

Five-hundred seventy-nine district-level matches have already been played with the participation of 352 schools of across the country. The district champions will now compete for divisional supremacy. At the end of 57 matches of the divisional stage, the champion will participate in the national championship.

Prime Bank has been associated with National School Cricket since 2015. Every year, around 12,000 young cricketers from all over the country participate in this event.

BCB decided to form the Prime Bank Combined National School Cricket Team in the 2021-22 season with the best cricketers in the country.

Prime Bank announced it to provide education scholarships to every cricketer who made the team. BCB junior selectors selected the best 15 cricketers from the 2022-23 season in several stages. Every cricketer who got into the team received an education scholarship worth Tk 60,000.

Prime Bank Deputy Managing Director Nazeem A. Chowdhury said, 'We are proud to be on the side of BCB's initiative to enrich the pipeline of cricket in Bangladesh. Many of the Prime Bank School cricketers are now representing the country at the national level. Many have established themselves as professional cricketers. Apart from cricket, the education scholarship has been introduced so that the best cricketers can continue their studies."