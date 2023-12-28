Pothas happy seeing young guns flourish in NZ

Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar celebrates catching New Zealand's Finn Allen with teammate Shoriful Islam during the first Twenty20 between New Zealand and Bangladesh at McLean Park in Napier on December 27, 2023. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh assistant coach Nic Pothas said the team management is enjoying watching the younger players taking charge in the team and wants them to play with the same flourish they showed in the first Twenty20 against New Zealand in the remainder of the series.

"We are enjoying it, we are enjoying the challenge and we are enjoying watching these young guys flourish," Pothas said in a video posted on social media by the Bangladesh Cricket Board today.

The Tigers won their maiden T20 against the hosts in New Zealand on Wednesday, defeating the Kiwis by five wickets in Napier.

In that match, Mahedi Hasan stole the show with his all-round performance while pacer Shoriful Islam took three wickets and Liton Das made a responsible 42.

Bangladesh now have the chance of completing their first T20 series win over the Kiwis in New Zealand when they take on the hosts in the second T20 of the three-match series in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

But Pothas didn't want to burden the team with talks of a series win and wants the players to carry on with the same approach that helped them break their T20 duck in New Zealand.

"We will speak to the boys the only way we spoke to them before. You can only win the ball that you're delivering or facing in that point of time. You cannot look too far ahead," said Pothas.

"If you win more balls than the oppositions win, then you have a high probability of winning the game and that's not guaranteed either.

"We will worry about what is happening in the present. And if we do our job well, be competitive, we have a very good chance of having a favourable outcome. But please, let's not forget, this [New Zealand] is one of the best teams in the world."