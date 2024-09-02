Cricket
Agencies
Mon Sep 2, 2024 10:14 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 10:17 AM

Cricket

Pooran breaks Gayle's six hitting record

Agencies
Mon Sep 2, 2024 10:14 AM
PHOTO: FACEBOOK

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran shattered the 9-year-old record of Chris Gayle for hitting most sixes in a calendar year during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 match on Saturday. 

Trinbago Knight Riders batter Pooran crossed Gayle's record of 135 sixes, which has stood since 2015, when he hit 9 sixes in his innings against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to increase tally of sixes to 139 in 2024. 

Pooran crossed Gayle's record in the 12th over of the CPL match, when he went down on one knee and smashed Tabraiz Shamsi over the leg side for his 6th six of the night. Pooran brought up his fifty in 21 balls as well.

The batter has been in sensational form throughout the year and played several important innings for LSG in the previous season of the Indian Premier League. Pooran scored 499 runs in the 2024 season at a massive strike-rate of 178.21. In the tournament, Pooran had hit 36 sixes.
 

Liton Das

Liton, Miraz turn the tide on Day 3

13h ago
