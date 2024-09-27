UP Police, Bangladesh fan deny alleged attack in Kanpur

UP Police confirmed that the Bangladesh fan who claimed he was attacked in the stands of Green Park Stadium in Kanpur during the second Test between India and Bangladesh suffered from dehydration and was not on the receiving end of any attack.

Rumours had surfaced after Robi claimed he was attacked by fans at the stadium on Day 1 of the Test.

UP Police later verified that the fan in question had fallen ill which is why he had been taken to hospital.

"He collapsed due to dehydration. Police and the medical staff rushed to help him immediately and was taken to the hospital. He is now feeling better. The speculation about the assault is completely wrong. He was not hit by any fan," ACP Kalyanpur Abhishek Pandey said in a video message.