Cricket
Sports Reporter from Kanpur
Fri Sep 27, 2024 02:54 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 27, 2024 05:55 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

UP Police, Bangladesh fan deny alleged attack in Kanpur

Sports Reporter from Kanpur
Fri Sep 27, 2024 02:54 PM Last update on: Fri Sep 27, 2024 05:55 PM
Photo: STAR

UP Police confirmed that the Bangladesh fan who claimed he was attacked in the stands of Green Park Stadium in Kanpur during the second Test between India and Bangladesh suffered from dehydration and was not on the receiving end of any attack.    

Rumours had surfaced after Robi claimed he was attacked by fans at the stadium on Day 1 of the Test.

UP Police later verified that the fan in question had fallen ill which is why he had been taken to hospital. 

"He collapsed due to dehydration. Police and the medical staff rushed to help him immediately and was taken to the hospital. He is now feeling better. The speculation about the assault is completely wrong. He was not hit by any fan," ACP Kalyanpur Abhishek Pandey said in a video message. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

The good and the bad omens for Bangladesh ahead of Kanpur Test

 

 

Related topic:
Bangladesh fan attacked in IndiaBangladesh fan RobiKanpur TestBangladesh vs India
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Batter Shakib at crossroads?

2w ago

Red-soil pitch awaits Tigers in Chennai? 

1w ago

Greater experience gave us belief for Pakistan triumph: Shoriful

2w ago

An all-rounder like no other in T20Is

9h ago

Shakib wrapping up career with ‘no regrets’

17h ago
|বাংলাদেশ

‘বাংলাদেশ আইসিসিতে মানবতাবিরোধী অপরাধের অভিযোগ দিতে পারবে’

আইসিসির প্রধান প্রসিকিউটর করিম এ এ খান এ বছরের শেষ নাগাদ বাংলাদেশ সফর করবেন বলেও প্রধান উপদেষ্টাকে জানান।

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

ঘাটতি পুষিয়ে নিতে উৎপাদন বাড়াতে তোড়জোড় পোশাক ব্যবসায়ীদের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে