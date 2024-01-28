In pictures: West Indies on cloud nine, Australia stunned

Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sun Jan 28, 2024
Last update on: Sun Jan 28, 2024 02:20 PM

PHOTO: AFP

West Indies young quick Shamar Joseph inspired his side to one of Test cricket's most remarkable upset victories, taking 7-68 to rout world champions Australia for 207 at their Gabba fortress and square the ledger in the battle for the Frank Worrell Trophy. Without a win in Australia since 1997, West Indies overcame all the odds to surge to a stunning eight-run win in Brisbane midway through day four of this pink-ball Test.  Joseph, who began the day off the field after sustaining a nasty blow to his right big toe from Mitchell Starc on Saturday night, was the architect of the chaos, bringing back the good old days of Caribbean fast bowling. PHOTO: AFP

 

