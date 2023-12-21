Seven uncapped players selected as WI name Test squad for Australia

Kraigg Brathwaite has once again been named captain as the West Indies announced an inexperienced 15-player squad for next month's two-match Test series against Australia.

The series is the West Indies' second of the current ICC World Test Championship cycle, with Brathwaite's side currently sitting in sixth place on the standings following a draw and a loss against India on home soil earlier this year.

The Caribbean side will attempt to move up the standings during their next assignment in Australia, but their quest will be difficult against the reigning World Test Championship winners and with such a youthful looking squad.

Brathwaite will lead a new-look West Indies team - with fast bowler Alzarri Joseph his deputy in the role of vice-captain and a total of seven uncapped players named among the squad of 15.

They include batter Zachary McCaskie, wicket-keeper Tevin Imlach; all-rounders Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge and Kevin Sinclair, as well as fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Shamar Joseph, with regulars Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers skipping the series to instead focus on domestic white-ball opportunities.

While disappointed to be missing some key players, chief selector and West Indies great Desmond Haynes believes the squad chosen is more than capable of playing some good cricket in Australia.

"The squad has been affected by the unavailability of some key players. However, we have had a very strong red-ball program being run over the past year, which has unearthed significant talent throughout the region," Haynes said.

"The selected players have passed each test given to them and must now be given the opportunity to showcase their skills in the Test arena. Australia away is always a challenge, but we are confident in our team."

The teams will play for the coveted Frank Worrell Trophy, with the first Test commencing in Adelaide on January 17 and the series concluding in Brisbane from January 25.

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua DaSilva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie

Schedule:

First Test: Adelaide, January 17-21

Second Test: Brisbane, January 25-29