In pictures: Barishal, Rangpur begin their BPL 2024 campaign

Scenes from the BPL match between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders at the SBNCS in Mirpur on January 20, 2023. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Fortune Barishal defeated Rangpur Riders by five wickets in today's opening match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 in Mirpur, avenging a four-wicket loss in the previous edition's Eliminator.

The Daily Star's photographer, Firoz Ahmed, was on duty at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium to cover the third match of the ongoing tournament's 10th instalment, which began yesterday. Here are some moments from the match that was decided in the final over:

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Photo: Firoz Ahmed