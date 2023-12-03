Cricket
Cricket

PCB removes Butt as selection consultant after heavy criticism

Star Sports Desk
Sun Dec 3, 2023 09:34 AM Last update on: Sun Dec 3, 2023 09:39 AM
Salman Butt
Salman Butt. Photo: Twitter

Just one day after getting appointed as one of the three consultants to chief selector Wahab Riaz, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has been removed from the position by the country's cricket board after heavy criticism from all fronts.

Butt, who was handed a five-year ban from cricket for his involvement in spot-fixing in Pakistan's London Test in 2010, was named as Wahab's consultant alongside former Pakistan cricketers Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum.

This was the first time Butt was appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) since his ban ended in 2015.

Butt's appointment created a huge uproar in Pakistan cricket, which eventually led to him getting removed from the position unceremoniously.

Chief selector Wahab made the announcement in a press conference on Saturday, where he assured all that Butt won't be involved with the team selection in any capacity.

