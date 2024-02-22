PCB instructs PSL players to avoid one Bangladeshi and three others

Cricket
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has instructed players featuring in the ongoing ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to stay away from four individuals, one of whom has been identified as a Bangladeshi, in an attempt to curb potential match-fixing threats in the franchise-based T20 tournament. 

According to a report published by Cricket Pakistan, one of the four suspicious individuals is a former Pakistan regional cricket coach, two of them are Indians and one is Bangladeshi. 

The report also mentions that players have been notified and shown images of the suspected individuals. PSL players have also been instructed "to avoid any contact" and "refrain from engaging" while reporting immediately to the anti-corruption officials if these individuals are spotted. 

It is important to note that the team hotel has not been fully booked by PCB, allowing regular movement of people. Measures have also been taken to prevent bookies disguised as fans from meeting the actual players. 

Everyone has also been directed to report immediately if offered gifts exceeding 25,000 rupees. Players are also not permitted to order food from outside.

