Pathirana in as Fizz returns to Mumbai

Chennai Super Kings' Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman returned to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against his former franchise Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) today.

Mustafizur was picked in the playing eleven alongside Matheesha Pathirana, who replaced Mahesh Theekshana in the XI. That is the only change for CSK while Mumbai are unchanged.

Mumbai won the toss and elected to field first as captain Hardik Pandya said at the toss that he expected dew to play a role later in the night.

Mustafizur played for MI in the 2018 edition of the IPL, where he claimed seven wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 8.36.

Compared to his stint in Mumbai, the left-arm pacer has already enjoyed more success with CSK, having claimed nine wickets in just four games and is currently third in the wicket-taker's list in IPL 2024.

Mustafizur has been really effective on the slower surfaces of CSK's home ground of MA Chidambaram, having claimed eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.75 in just three games in Chennai.

In his only away game thus far, Mustafizur leaked 47 runs for one wicket against the Delhi Capitals in Delhi.