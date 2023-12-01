Patel praises Bangladesh spinners

Cricket
New Zealand left-arm pacer Ajaz Patel credited Bangladesh spinners, particularly Taijul Islam, pointing out that it wasn't just the turning wicket in Sylhet but the Tigers' spin attack that has put the hosts in a favourable position to clinch the first Test.

Taijul added four more wickets to his name to help slump New Zealand to 113 for seven on Day 4 of the first Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday after the Tigers set the visitors a 332-run target.

"No, it's not a bad wicket," Patel replied when asked if the wicket had everything to do with New Zealand's collapse. "I suppose their bowlers have bowled very disciplined and put the ball in good areas and asked us good questions for long periods of time."

"He's [Taijul] bowled really well. Obviously, he's played a lot of cricket and he's definitely a very, very skilled bowler and fair credit to him, he put the ball in good areas for long periods of time and he bowled really well," the Kiwi spinner said.

Spinners have accounted for 29 out of the 37 wickets (including two runouts) that have fallen in the match so far.

Bangladesh's spin attack has taken 15 wickets of the 17 Kiwi scalps so far and eight of those have gone to Taijul, who has been the stand-out figure on a turning wicket, striking with the old ball and the new, in the battle of the spinners.

Patel pointed out that the wicket, despite accommodating decent turn, has been consistent.

"I think it's shown consistency. The morning period probably doesn't have as much in it. And then as the day goes further, it starts to kind of dry up that top layer and it starts to spin a little bit more. But I suppose also the other thing to factor in is that the new ball probably bites a little bit more and the older ball is a little bit softer and doesn't spit as much," he said.

