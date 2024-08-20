Cricket
Sports Reporter
Tue Aug 20, 2024 02:24 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 02:43 PM

Cricket

Papon calls BCB meeting on Wednesday

Nazmul Hassan Papon

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon has called a board of directors meeting at the Youth and Sports Ministry on Wednesday, where he is likely to announce his resignation from the post.

BCB director and chairman of the umpires committee Iftikhar Ahmed Mithu confirmed the development to the Daily Star over the phone from Thailand on Tuesday.

"The meeting will be held at 11:00 AM. The directors will attend the meeting both physically and virtually. The meeting was called by the president himself," Mithu said.

However, he could not give specifics on what topics will be discussed in the meeting.

"I'm currently in Bangkok as my daughter underwent surgery today. I have received a text about the meeting. I don't know what would be the topics of discussion in the meeting," he added.

It was learnt that the BCB boss is set to resign from the position during the meeting and a National Sports Council (NSC) nominated director may replace him.

Former national team skipper Faruque Ahmed is the front runner to replace Papon at BCB.

Earlier on Monday, Jalal Yunus, an NSC-nominated director at the BCB, resigned from his position.

Another NSC nominated director Ahmed Sajjadul Alam Bobby, however, is yet to resign from his position although he was asked by the NSC to step down.

