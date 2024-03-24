Pakistan’s Amir comes out of retirement

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir (C) celebrates after the dismissal of Australia's Usman Khawaja during their game at Taunton. Photo: AFP

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has announced on social media that he has come out of retirement and will be available for selection for the upcoming ICC Twenty20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies in June.

"I still dream to play for Pakistan! Life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions, There has been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan," Amir posted on X, formerly known as Twitter today.

"After discussing with family and well wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming T20WC, I want do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspirations," he added.

The left-arm pacer had retired from all forms of international cricket in 2021 having last played for Pakistan in a T20I against England in Manchester on August 30, 2020.

This announcement came a day after Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim also came out of retirement.