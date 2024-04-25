Cricket
Reuters, New Delhi
Thu Apr 25, 2024 02:10 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 25, 2024 02:16 PM

Cricket

Pakistan withdraw injured Rizwan, Irfan from NZ series

PHOTO: ICC

Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammed Rizwan and all-rounder Irfan Khan have been withdrawn from the ongoing home T20 International series against New Zealand due to injury, the country's cricket board (PCB) said.

Rizwan and Irfan both suffered hamstring injuries in the third match in Rawalpindi, where a second-string New Zealand side won by seven wickets to level the five-match series 1-1.

The first match of the series lasted only two balls before being called off due to rain.

"After reviewing the reports and in consultation with the Pakistan team management, it has been decided to rest the two players ..." the PCB said in a statement on Wednesday.

The duo would work on their rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, it added.

With wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan ruled out on the eve of the series with a muscle tear, Haseebullah Khan, who was called up as replacement, is likely to keep wickets in the last two matches in Lahore later on Thursday and on Saturday.

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I seriesMohammed RizwanPCBPakistan cricketIrfan Khan
