Pakistan 'unhurt' by IPL's continued ban on its players: Aamer Sohail

Aamer Sohail has been closely following Bangladesh cricket in recent years as the former Pakistan captain is once again featuring in the commentary panel of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). During an exclusive interview with Mazhar Uddin of The Daily Star, the 57-year-old spoke candidly about his memories associated with Bangladesh and things that need to be done for the progress of the country's cricket alongside a few other topics. The excerpts of the interview are given below:

The Daily Star (DS): You were here in the previous edition of the BPL as well, tell us about your BPL experience.

Aamer Sohail (AS): My experience in Bangladesh has been absolutely brilliant. I always try to imbibe the culture. Also, the people are very forthcoming and hospitable. Since I have so many friends in Bangladesh, it feels like a home.

As far as BPL is concerned, I think last year what we noticed is that the teams were not really balanced. You know some teams had all the big names while others didn't have the balance and the competition wasn't that stiff. But this time around, all the teams are well-balanced and they are well-resourced to be able to compete well. But at the same time what I have seen in the first leg is that the batters have been impetuous and they are not giving themselves enough time. They come out with the mindset to score 200 runs and that's why they are faltering. So, if the top-order batters try to be professional and spend a bit of time before they express themselves then it will be better for them.

DS: Do you have any interesting memories involving Bangladesh during your playing days?

AS: Well, the fondest memory would be the one when I captained Pakistan in the first ICC Champions Trophy here in Bangladesh. I toured Bangladesh in 1993 and played a few ODI matches, making so many friends in the process. I have friends here who previously toured Pakistan with the Bangladesh national team and whenever I am in Bangladesh, they make me feel at home.

DS: As a franchise league, what are the areas you think BPL can improve to make this tournament more productive?

AS: As I said earlier, this time all the teams are well-balanced so we are expecting a great tournament. The only thing I want to see in BPL is leg-spinners being encouraged more to come out and compete at this level because most international teams have leg-spinners but Bangladesh don't.

DS: With the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year, what should be the focus for the Bangladesh team since they struggle in this format?

AS: I think Bangladesh need to know how to post a certain total on the board according to the demand of the pitch. At the same time, the batters need to know exactly what score the bowlers can defend on a certain type of surface. If the bowlers are able to defend a total of around 160-170, the batters would need to find a way to score that without taking too many chances. Similarly, the bowlers need to know what their batters are capable of without coming out of their comfort zones. That's the type of compliment I would like to see.

DS: Despite producing some fine cricketers, Bangladesh are yet to win a major title. What do you think about it?

AS: They actually came close during the Asia Cups but I think Bangladesh didn't have good fast bowlers in the past. Initially, Bangladesh were over-reliant on their spinners but there is a good crop of fast bowlers now. Having a mixture of good fast bowlers and spinners will be the way forward and that can change things for Bangladesh.

DS: How do you see the dominance of the Indian Premier League and its effect on the Pakistani cricketers who don't feature in the tournament?

AS: I think there is no effect on the Pakistani players apart from the monetary benefits. The Pakistan Super League is a big brand and they are featuring in Big Bash, BPL and they are being sought by different leagues around the world. So, I don't think it is hurting Pakistan cricket if they are not participating in the IPL.

DS: There's so much going on in Pakistan cricket with frequent changes in the board. What do you think is the biggest reason for this?

AS: The biggest reason for the turmoil in Pakistan cricket is that those who have no experience of running a sporting body, want to be on the cricket board for the limelight and other benefits; they just want to be there. Because of their wrong decisions, Pakistan cricket suffers. I am not talking only about the cricket board as sports overall in Pakistan is hurt badly. Hockey used to be right up there, and just look where it is now. So, I think the authority needs to form a committee -- a sports council -- which will asses everything and give them a mandate on how to operate in a better way.

DS: What are the areas Pakistan cricket needs to focus on in the coming days?

AS: I think the only thing Pakistan cricket needs to do is they have to find good spinners. Also, I think somebody at number five in the batting department is needed.

DS: How difficult it is for batters to cope with all three formats and be successful in this era? Who do you think is the best in modern-day cricket?

AS: I don't think it should be a problem for the batters if they have good techniques and they know how to maneuver the length. If they know how to score some runs on good deliveries, they shouldn't have problems playing in all three formats.