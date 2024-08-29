Pakistan target ‘ruthless’ bowling

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (L), Naseem Shah (C) and Mir Hamza attend a training session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on August 28, 2024, ahead of their second and last cricket Test match against Bangladesh. Photo: AFP

Head coach Jason Gillespie has emphasised the need for Pakistan to play positively and be "ruthless" in their bowling against Bangladesh as they aim to win the second and final Test in Rawalpindi, starting tomorrow, and square the series.

The visitors stunned a typically dominant Pakistani side with a clinical ten-wicket victory in the first Test at the same venue.

"We want to go out there and play positive cricket," said Gillespie, acknowledging the challenge ahead.

"It's about scoring lots of singles, and with our bowling, we want to be ruthless and challenge the opposition batters," the former Australia pacer added.

Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie attends a press conference in Islamabad on August 29, 2024. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh spinners Mehedi Hasan Miraz (4-21) and Shakib Al Hasan (3-44) wreaked havoc in the second innings, leaving Pakistan to regret their decision of not including a frontline spinner in the first Test.

Pakistan have thus recalled leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who has 38 wickets in six Tests to his credit, coming in for star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi -- rested to spend time with his newborn son and family.

"We're just looking at what our best combination is for this game," said Gillespie, who is overseeing his first series with Pakistan.