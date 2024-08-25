Bangladesh sniffing victory in Rawalpindi

Pakistan 108-6 at lunch, still trailing by 9 runs

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan captain Shan Masood during the fifth and final day of the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on August 25, 2024. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh bowlers are wreaking havoc on the Pakistani batting, reducing the hosts to Pakistan to 108 for six as the visitors look for a first-ever win against Pakistan in Test cricket.

Pakistan were still trailing by nine runs, with two sessions left in the game.

Pakistan started the fifth day with just one wicket lost, but the Bangladesh pacers applied heavy pressure to eke out two wickets in the first session before the spinners joined the party.

Pakistan skipper Shan Masood (14) was the first to fall, edging one to the keeper off Hasan Mahmud. Then Shoriful Islam, who had Babar Azam dismissed for a duck in the first innings, induced an edge from the master batter on naught, only to see Luton Das put down the straightforward opportunity.

However, young pacer Nahid Rana bowled Babar (22) and then Shakib Al Hasan dismissed Saud Shakeel for a duck as Bangladesh were looking to apply the screws on the Pakistani batters.

Opener Abdullah Shafique was the next to fall, his 37-run vigil ended by Shakib, with Shadman Islam taking the catch at slips. Soon, Mehdi Hasan Miraz had Agha Salman caught by Shadman for naught as Pakistan were looking down the barrel.

Mohammad Rizwan was looking to be aggressive with Shaheen Afridi at the other end, but with the wicket offering turn for spinners, Bangladesh were firmly on top.