Pakistan cricketers to train with the army

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that the Men in Green are set to train with the nation's army, from March 25 to April 8 in a ten-day training camp.

The camp will begin almost after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) concludes (March 18) and Naqvi is hopeful that players will get their fitness "up to speed."

"When I was watching the matches in Lahore, I don't think a single one of you hit a six that went into the stands. Whenever a six like that was hit, I used to think a foreign player must have hit that. I have asked the board to make a plan that gets every player's fitness up to speed. You'll have to make a proper effort for that," Naqvi was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"We have New Zealand coming up, then Ireland, England and the T20 World Cup. I wondered, 'When will we train?' but there was no time. However, we've found a window, where we've organised a camp in Kakul (military academy) from March 25 to April 8. The Pakistan Army will be involved in your training, and hopefully, they'll help you out," he added.

This is not the first time that the Pakistan cricket team is getting involved with the military. During Misbah-ul-Haq's captaincy, the Pakistan team organised a training camp with the military at Kakul Academy to gear up for their Test series against England.

Misbah went on to score a century in the first Test and celebrated the feat by doing ten pushups which was followed by a military salute.