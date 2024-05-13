Cricket
AFP, London
Mon May 13, 2024 02:11 AM
Last update on: Mon May 13, 2024 02:16 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Pakistan beat Ireland in 2nd T20I to level series

AFP, London
Mon May 13, 2024 02:11 AM Last update on: Mon May 13, 2024 02:16 AM
Photo: Facebook

Pakistan beat Ireland by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 international in Dublin on Sunday to set up a deciding showdown in the three-match series.

Ireland made a dynamic start after being put into bat as the hosts blasted 29 runs in the first three overs.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

But Shaheen Shah Afridi put the brakes on Ireland's assault, dismissing opening pair Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie in the fourth over.

Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector (32) put on 62 for the third wicket, with the former scoring 51 in 34 deliveries.

Curtis Campher (22) and George Dockrell (15) boosted the score before Gareth Delany's 28 off 10 balls helped the hosts post 193 for seven.

Pakistan spluttered at the start of their chase as Saim Ayub was caught in the first over and skipper Babar Azam nicked Graham Hume behind to depart for a duck in the second.

But Ireland's hopes of sealing a famous series win with a game to spare were dashed as Mohammad Rizwan (75 not out) and Fakhar Zaman (78) put on a stunning 140-run partnership.

Azam Khan added 30 from 10 balls to take Pakistan home with 3.1 overs unused.

"I'm relieved, credit to all batters," said Azam.

"We lost a few wickets early on but we kept the momentum going. It was a good decision to bowl first because it was overcast and there was a bit of rain."

Ireland had claimed their first ever T20 victory against Pakistan in the series opener on Friday, winning by five wickets with one ball to spare.

Pakistan will also face Ireland in the group stage of next month's T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies.

Related topic:
Ireland vs PakistanBabar AzamT20 World Cup 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Balbirnie leads Ireland to five-wicket win over Pakistan in T20I opener

1d ago
Babar Azam speaks post-match after receiving his Player of The Match award. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Standard of pitches needs to improve in BPL: Babar

3m ago

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: All squads so far

1w ago

Babar vows to make Pakistan world-beaters after regaining T20 captaincy

1m ago

Mahmood in search of Pakistan's best XI ahead of T20 WC 

3w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

দক্ষিণ ও দক্ষিণ-পূর্ব এশিয়ার কেন্দ্রীয় বাজার হওয়ার সুযোগ আছে বাংলাদেশের: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

দক্ষিণ ও দক্ষিণ-পূর্ব এশিয়ার বাজারে প্রবেশের জন্য ইতালির ব্যবসায়ীদের বাংলাদেশে বিনিয়োগের আহ্বান জানিয়েছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা। 

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাইরে থেকে ওষুধ কিনতে না চাওয়ায় রাজশাহী মেডিকেলে রোগীর স্বজনকে মারধর

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification