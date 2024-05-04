Opener Tanzid making better decisions now: Hemp

Bangladesh batting coach David Hemp praised opener Tanzid Tamim, pointing out the 23-year-old's mentality to stay ahead of the game after the left-handed batter scored a match-winning half-century in the Tigers' eight-wicket win in the first of the five-match series against Zimbabwe in Chattogram on Friday.

Tanzid smashed eight fours and two sixes in a 47-ball 67 on his T20I debut and managed to impress on his first audition for the Bangladesh squad that will head to the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies next month.

"Tanzid is someone who is continuously looking to evolve and improve his game and that's fantastic from a coaching point of view. He works really hard and obviously thinks ahead about his game and how he can get better and that's all we ask players to do," Hemp told reporters on Saturday.

"I think in terms of his development and progress, he is growing every week and every month. He had an exposure in the 50-over World Cup and I've seen him in the HP program.

"He is now obviously making better decisions more consistently. He's got room for improvement but it is refreshing to see young players coming and playing to their strengths and trying to move forward. Certainly, at the moment he is heading in the right direction."

Tanzid played several eye-catching strokes during his knock but the fact that he was given as many as three reprieves by Zimbabwe blemished his efforts. The left-hander, who has replaced Soumya Sarker at the top of the order, was dropped on three and four runs respectively before reaching his fifty in 36 balls. He got another life after his fifty.

As things stand, it seems that Tanzid will get the nod to become the third opening option in the Tigers squad for the World Cup ahead of Parvez Hossain Emon who was rewarded with a call-up following his impressive run-scoring in the recently concluded Dhaka Premier League. Soumya and Liton Das are the other two likely options.

Tanzid has played 15 ODIs of the Tigers and has amassed 263 runs, including two half-centuries. He had a taste of the big stage when he played all nine matches for Bangladesh in last year's ODI World Cup where he scored 145 runs at an average of 16.11 but left a lot to be desired as he very often threw his wicket away after getting positive starts. He would want to make his mark with a much better return if he gets an opportunity to play in the T20 World Cup.