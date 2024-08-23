NSC explains process in appointment of Faruque and Fahim

The National Sports Council (NSC) issued a press release on Friday stating that Faruque Ahmed and Nazmul Abedeen Fahim have been nominated as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) directors based on the "Philosophy of Jurisprudence."

During BCB's last board meeting on Wednesday, held at the sports ministry, the NSC nominated Faruque Ahmed and Fahim as BCB directors, replacing Sajjadul Alam Bobby and Jalal Yunus. In the same meeting, Faruque was elected as the BCB president.

The NSC has five councillors and is authorised to nominate two BCB directors to the BCB's 25-member board of directors. Yunus resigned from his directorship role under the NSC quota on Monday.

However, Bobby informed The Daily Star that he would not follow Yunus's lead, and ultimately, he did not resign. On Thursday, he further stated that he considered the NSC's action as "direct interference" in BCB's functioning.

The NSC clarified its stance regarding the resignation and appointments in a press release.

"In accordance with Article 9.3.2 of the Constitution of Bangladesh Cricket Board, Mr. Mohammad Jalal Yunus resigned on August 19, 2024 from among the 05 (five) representatives previously nominated by the National Sports Council in the Councilor category and Mr. Nazmul Abedin Fahim was appointed for the 01 (one) stated vacant post Nominated by Sports Council," NSC press release read on Friday.

"On the other hand, Mr. Faruque Ahmed and Mr. Nazmul Abedin Fahim have been nominated by the National Sports Council in the director category according to Article 13.2 (kha) 4 of the constitution, which is being widely appreciated. Such nominations are made on the basis of Philosophy of Jurisprudence with the utmost careful application of prevailing rules. The government is committed to keeping the activities of all federations/associations, including the Bangladesh Cricket Board fair, efficient, active and uninterrupted. The cooperation of all quarters is hoped for in the progress of advancing the field of sports in the country," the press release stated further.

Article 13.2 (kha) 4 explains that the NSC can nominate two directors from three councilor categories of the general council.

Both Faruque and Fahim are councillors under category 3 of the BCB constitution (Article 9).