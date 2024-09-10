Now is the time to take responsibility: Liton 

Bangladesh batter Liton Das said it was time for the right-handed batter to take responsibility for his game.

The 29-year-old made his Bangladesh debut in 2015 and nine years into his international career, he has struggled to become a dependable batter for the Tigers across formats.

"I've been playing [international] cricket for 9-10 years now. I've gained that much experience. Now is the time to take responsibility. If not now, then when will I take responsibility?" Liton told reporters on Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium where the Tigers trained ahead of their India tour, starting September 19.

Liton played a pivotal role in Bangladesh's historic Test series win in Pakistan with a match-winning 138-run knock in the second Test. From a disastrous plight that saw the visitors lose six wickets for just 26 on the board, Liton propelled his side to a stable position with a patient knock to notch up his fourth Test ton. In the first Test, he scored a half-century and led a counterpunch against the Pakistan bowlers, helping Bangladesh to a take a lead.

Criticism has followed Liton throughout his career and it was not long ago that the merit of his selection was brought into question in the white-ball formats. Very few can forget the manner of his dismissal in a hattrick of failed scoops in a T20I against Zimbabwe at home in May or the rush of blood that saw him dance down the pitch and gift his wicket away while Bangladesh were trying to save a Test against Sri Lanka in March.

Liton has established himself amongst fans and perhaps even the management as a supremely talented batter who blows hot and cold but there is little doubt about his ability and the supreme batsmanship he can dish out on his day. His stroke-making compounded with the ease with which he executes his batting has always set him apart from the rest but the inconsistent application of all that promise is what has always disappointed his admirers.

His recklessness or a lack of responsibility in the white-ball formats has not, however, seeped into his performance in Tests. Since 2020, he has scored the second-most runs amongst designated wicket-keepers, amassing 1559 runs at an average of 48.71. Only Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan has scored more in that time frame.

When asked about his attacking stroke-playing ability, Liton said it was no different from how the rest of the world plays their cricket. With the India series up next, Liton will have to be at his best to tackle one of the best bowling units in the world.

"I don't play that much of attacking cricket. I try to score off the balls in the scoring zones. And you will see that run-scoring is very important in any format. There comes a flow in your batting when you play for a run each ball.

"I think the way I bat is in sync with how everyone across the world plays; They play the game with an attacking mood. Naturally, there are more attacking field setups in Test cricket and the probability of getting out is higher, but at the same time, the scope to score is also greater," Liton said.

Bangladesh are set to play two Tests and three T20Is against India, starting with the first Test on September 19.

The Tigers, who play with the Kookaburra ball, will face the challenge of playing with the SG ball in India. The SG ball has a more pronounced seam which helps spinner grip the ball better after it gets old. It also allows the pacers to use the seam better while trying to initiate swing with the old ball.

"The India series will be challenging for us. For preparation, we are facing our main bowlers [at the nets] as much as possible.

"It will be difficult because with the Kookaburra ball, it is tough when the ball is new and it gets easier when the balls gets old. But with the SG ball, it is a bit easier when it's new and difficult when it's old," Liton said.