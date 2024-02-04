No problem with eyes, says Shakib

'You are having trouble batting because of your eyes...' Shakib Al Hasan stopped the questioner and said, 'Who told you that I'm having trouble with my eyes?'

The BCB had recently made it official through a statement that Shakib was having some issues with his eyesight, for which he had seen doctors at home and abroad. When reminded, Shakib said that there was no problem with his sight and that he wasn't able to find reason for not scoring runs in the BPL.

Shakib had skipped a couple of matches due to the issue, and did not opt to bat in a few of the matches he played. The ones when he batted, Shakib came in lower down the order. He came in at No. 4 for Rangpur Riders in their game against Sylhet Strikers of Saturday, but went for a golden duck.

"'It's hard to say. If I score runs, the comfort zone will increase. As long as I don't score runs, that rhythm will not come, there will be no room for relaxation. It's very normal," Shakib said regarding his batting form, before getting back to the issue of his eyesight.

"I don't know, I don't think it's ever likely to be fixed," Shakib said. "And to what you are repeatedly asking, I would say there is no problem with my eyes. What you see with glasses, I see better without glasses. I'm trying to find out what the problem is."