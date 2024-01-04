'No one will spoon-feed you anything'

The arrival of Rishad Hossain may as well provide the Bangladesh team management, which has been longing for a regular leg-spinner for decades, a sigh of relief after the 21-year-old was able to show promise in the recently-concluded white ball series against New Zealand. Rishad's knack for chipping in with crucial wickets, complimented only by his ability to contain runs, was on display against the Kiwis. During a candid conversation with Mazhar Uddin of The Daily Star, the shy leggie spoke about his bowling, future plans among other topics. The excerpts of the interview are given below:

The Daily Star (DS): How do you think things went for you in the New Zealand series?

Rishad Hossain (RH): Alhamdulillah, it went very well for me as I was able to play with freedom which was very important. This tour will give me a lot of confidence going forward and I have realised how to cope with pressure situations. I will not say I did really well but this tour will certainly help me as a cricketer.

DS: Does the team management and coach provide you the freedom?

RH: Absolutely, I got a lot of support from the team management and also from the coach. The coach [Chandika Hathurusingha] motivated me a lot and always provided me the confidence and said that I should express myself out there in the middle. He told me not to worry about anything else. Our teammates and captain also backed me and I always felt like a vital member of the team which allowed me to play freely.

DS: What is the strength of your bowling?

RH: I think my main strength is to bowl at the right line and length and remain consistent, which, at times, can be difficult for a legspinner. I do not want the tag of a bowler who could only contain runs or pick wickets, so, I always try to bowl according to the plan of the team and fulfill the role given by the team. I think I have an advantage as my height allows me to get that extra purchase from the surface. At the same time, I am also working on my googly, flipper, and how to get the turn when it's offered by the surface.

DS: Leg-spinners usually do not get enough opportunities to play matches in domestic circuits in Bangladesh. Do you think things will change for you after this tour?

RH: Definitely, but I have previously said that it is the player who needs to create opportunities for himself whether you are a leg spinner, batter, or a pacer as no one will spoon-feed you. So, it is important how you utilise the opportunity whenever it is there and I am ready to take the challenge. Yes, if I play more matches in domestic cricket, it will certainly help me gain experience and match sense.

DS: Since leg-spin is a tough art, can you share your story of becoming a leg-spinner?

RH: I liked spinning the ball since childhood and from then on, I always wanted to become a leg-spinner. As you mentioned leg-spin is a tough art, so, it has always been a learning process for me. I was always fascinated whenever I saw leg-spinners in international cricket. I started bowling under my childhood coach [Arman Ali] Monu bhai and nowadays I am working with [Abu Sayem] Mehedi sir who is a coach in the BKSP. Whenever I am mentally down or face any problem, I can share everything with them.

DS: Do you want to become an all-format bowler?

RH: As a cricketer, it is a dream to represent your country in all forms of cricket whether it is T20, ODI, or Test. But since we have the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) coming up, I would want to focus on that for now and perform.

DS: How did it go for you after the age-level days?

RH: When I was dropped from the Bangladesh Under-19 World Cup squad (2020), I felt that if I got disappointed now then it would only pull me downwards. Yes, it was tough but I kept my composure and waited for the opportunities.

DS: Who is your favourite bowler?

RH: I like Ish Sodhi. But it is not that I follow him or copy him. It's just that I like his style of bowling.

DS: Did things change after you returned to your hometown in Nilphamari after this tour compared to how things were before?

RH: Yes, now I can not roam around like I used to in the past as people gather around me, especially after this tour. I was felicitated at the airport [by Nazrul Sriti Cricket Academy, Niphamari] when I returned home and it feels good.