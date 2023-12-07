No Kohli in next T20 WC?

Cricket
Virat Kohli. Photo: Reuters

Virat Kohli is reportedly not part of India's plans for next year's ICC Twenty20 World Cup as the team management wants to play Ishan Kishan in the one-down position in place of the veteran batter. 

This development was reported by several Indian outlets on Thursday following a recent meeting between BCCI top brass and India captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in New Delhi. 

The meeting was held to decide on a roadmap for the next T20 World Cup, which will be played in the Caribbean islands and the USA next year.

Indian Hindi language newspaper Jagran quoted a BCCI official present in the meeting saying that Kishan appears to be the frontrunner in the Number three position, not Kohli, the highest run-getter in T20Is with 4008 runs.

The BCCI officials are expected to have a meeting with Kohli about his future in T20Is.

