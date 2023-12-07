No Kohli in next T20 WC?

Virat Kohli is reportedly not part of India's plans for next year's ICC Twenty20 World Cup as the team management wants to play Ishan Kishan in the one-down position in place of the veteran batter.

This development was reported by several Indian outlets on Thursday following a recent meeting between BCCI top brass and India captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in New Delhi.

The meeting was held to decide on a roadmap for the next T20 World Cup, which will be played in the Caribbean islands and the USA next year.

Indian Hindi language newspaper Jagran quoted a BCCI official present in the meeting saying that Kishan appears to be the frontrunner in the Number three position, not Kohli, the highest run-getter in T20Is with 4008 runs.

The BCCI officials are expected to have a meeting with Kohli about his future in T20Is.