No Jemimah Rodrigues in India’s squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Sajana Sajeevan and Asha Sobhana earn maiden call-ups

India's Jemimah Rodrigues (R) celebrates after scoring a half-century during their Group B T20 women's World Cup cricket match against Pakistan at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 12, 2023. Photo: AFP

India's 16-member squad for the upcoming five-match women's T20I series against hosts Bangladesh features two newcomers in Sajana Sajeevan and Asha Sobahana, while star batter Jemimah Rodrigues is a notable absentee, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed on Monday.

Sobhana had an impressive run in the Women's Premier League 2024, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker, whereas Sajana's all-round performance in the franchise tournament grabbed the attention of the selectors, leading to the duo earning maiden call-ups.

However, the reason behind the absence of Rodrigues -- the fourth-highest run-getter for India in women's T20Is -- is yet to be confirmed by the BCCI.

The series, scheduled to be held at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet from April 28 to May 9, will serve as a tune-up for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in September-October in Bangladesh.

The last time India toured Bangladesh, the visitors won the T20I series 2-1 last year but the Tigresses bounced back in dramatic fashion to draw the following three-match ODI series -- which however ended on a controversial note, with Harmanpreet Kaur's behavior during the game and in the presentation ceremony drawing widespread criticism and a two-match ban for the India skipper.

India squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu.