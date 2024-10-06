No ‘dhamaka’ as Tigers venture towards unknowns in first T20I

Bangladesh are dealing with a few unknown factors ahead of the first T20I against India at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior. The Tigers will be part of history as the venue hosts its first international match today, scheduled to begin at 7:30 Bangladesh time.

The last time Bangladesh played a bilateral series in India, Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten 43-ball 60, Soumya Sarkar's 35-ball 39 and Mahmudullah Riyad's 15-run cameo saw the visitors upset India in the first T20I of the tour in Delhi.

Mushfiqur is already retired from T20Is and Soumya has not inspire confidence from selectors in recent times. There are speculations ongoing on whether Mahmudullah, too, is contemplating exit from the shortest format after Shakib Al Hasan announced during the Test series that he had already played his last T20I during the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Relatively new faces such as spinner Rakibul Hasan, openers Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Parvez Hossain Emon were called up for the three-match series. The new batch of players such as Tanzid and the likes of Towhid Hridoy, Liton Das, Mehedi Hasan Miraz and skipper Najmul Hossain will have to take the bulk of the responsibility while Mahmudullah, too, is there to provide security to the batting order.

These will be the starting blocks of the foundation for the 2026 T20 World Cup side and the Tigers will not only look to fix their approach, an unknown at this point, but also further assess the pieces they would be needing in the World Cup.

Since Scindia stadium is a new venue, the wickets too are unknown to Bangladesh. During the practice session yesterday noon, the pitch was under covers. One official informed The Daily Star that the pitch has been kept under cover due to excessive heat. The pitch will be watered around 2pm on the match-day so as to thwart cracks from opening up.

A belter of a pitch is expected with high-scores seen in domestic games. However, Bangladesh star Hridoy felt the pitch will be 'slow and low' in nature.

He said the team is looking to win the series but not keen to take pressure of creating a 'dhamaka' in the first T20I.

"First of all, we have a very good opportunity to perform here. Obviously we want to win here, nothing else. When we take the field, we don't think about who is there or not. We focus on our end and maintain processes," Hridoy said.

"There is no dhamaka in our minds, as I said, we will be looking to win," he added.

An eleven without Shakib is a concern since he used to play both as a batter and a bowler. Shanto had said at an earlier press conference that Miraz would have to lead the way. Tigers are expected to play three seamers with Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Sakib and either of Shoriful Islam or Taskin Ahmed.

Rishad Hossain and Jaker Ali Anik are also expected for the continuity of the combination that ensures a packed batting unit.

Apart from cricket-related unknowns, there was tight security with 5000 police personnel deployed -- 1500 of them in the stadium alone – to ensure the match goes on smoothly.

'Gwalior bandh' was called by the Hindu Mahasabha, demanding cancellation of the match but cordoned by tight security, the Tigers have so far had no issues as prohibitory orders under section 163 remains in place in the city.