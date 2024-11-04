Nasum, Rana yet to travel to UAE due to visa complications

While 13 of the 15-member Bangladesh squad have already reached UAE to play the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, two players in spinner Nasum Ahmed and paceman Nahid Rana are yet to acquire visas to travel to UAE.

The BCB had expected their visa to arrive by today but at the time of filing this report, their visas had not yet come through. A group of nine players left on Saturday while four members of the Bangladesh team left on Sunday.

"They will be able to go, we are expecting the visa to arrive by today. Whenever the visa is confirmed, they will be able to depart by the next flight," a BCB official had informed earlier today.

BCB chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu is also set to travel to UAE but has not gotten his visa yet.

Nasum was called up to the side for the first time since the ODI World Cup while Nahid Rana got his maiden ODI call up.

BCB sources informed that it is unlikely that they would catch the evening flight today. It is expected that if the duo gets their visas today, they will catch a flight at night.