Nasum, Jaker provided momentum: Shanto

Bangladesh kept on breaking Afghanistan's momentum in phases to eventually come out on top and level the three-match ODI series with a 68-run win in the second ODI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium yesterday.

The win also marked Bangladesh's first win in 10 international games at the venue as the Tigers bundled the hosts out for 184 in 43.3 overs after posting a challenging 252 for seven.

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed was the most impactful player for the Tigers, scoring a valuable 24-ball 25 at the death, hitting one four and two maximums, before finishing with figures of three for 28 in 8.3 overs, including a maiden.

It was fitting that Nasum wrapped things up for the Tigers, shattering the stumps of AM Ghazanfar, who went for a big heave and failed to connect.

After a decent start by the top order, led by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's 119-ball 76, Bangladesh had lost way in the middle to be left struggling at 184 for six.

It was then Nasum and debutant Jaker Ali who helped Bangladesh get to a respectable total, stitching together a 46-run seventh-wicket stand. Jaker remained unbeaten on 37 off 27 deliveries, smashing one four and three maximums.

"The way they [Jaker and Nasum] finished, it looked like we got the momentum," skipper Shanto praised the duo for their contribution during the post-match ceremony.

"That is what I want with Jaker and from someone like Nasum in the lower and middle order. Hopefully, they [Jaker and Nasum] can continue batting [like this]," Shanto said, adding that he was 'not very happy' with the way he batted even though he was adjudged the player-of-the-match for his ninth ODI fifty.

Afghanistan got a decent start in their chase, with opener Sediqullah Atal scoring 39 off 51 deliveries and Rahmat Shah hitting his 30th ODI fifty.

However, the Bangladesh bowlers managed to keep the scoring rate in check for most parts of the game, managing to get wickets at the right time.

Afghanistan lost momentum when skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (17 off 40), Rahmat Shah (52 off 76), and Azmatullah Omarzai (0 off 1) fell in the space of just six deliveries to go from 118 for two to 119 for five in 29.5 overs.

Mustafizur removed Shahidi in the 28th over before Nasum cleaned up Omarzai for his second successive duck while Rahmat fell victim to a run-out due to a horrendous miscommunication -- a collapse akin to what the Tigers faced in the first ODI.

All-rounders Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib looked to have regrouped with a 44-run sixth-wicket stand, but the partnership was ended by Shoriful when he had the latter drive one straight to extra cover in the 37th over.

Rashid Khan scored 14 off 16 deliveries before being Mustafizur's second victim of the day, but Afghanistan could never look to match the asking rate.