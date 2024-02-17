Narine, Russell join Comilla

West Indies duo Sunil Narine and Andre Russell have joined the Comilla Victorians camp for their upcoming matches in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), confirmed the franchise today.

All-rounder Russell joined the team after fulfilling his national duties, having played in a T20I series against Australia for the West Indies.

Narine, who featured for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in ILT20, joined after his team got eliminated in the semi-final.

Comilla are currently second with seven wins and two defeats in the ongoing tournament.