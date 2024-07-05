Nafees Iqbal suffers brain stroke, moved to Dhaka by air ambulance

Former Bangladesh batter and the national team's logistics manager, Nafees Iqbal, has been shifted to Dhaka after he suffered a brain stroke on Friday morning.

Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) chief physician, Debashish Chowdhury, confirmed the development to The Daily Star, adding that the 39-year-old is being brought to Dhaka by air ambulance.

"Our Nafees Iqbal suffered a stroke this morning. We are moving him to Dhaka. He will be admitted to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital at 4:00 pm," Debashish said.

"We are bringing him by air ambulance. He is still in the air and will land in Dhaka at 3:30 pm," he added.

Nafees recently toured USA and West Indies with the national team for the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Nafees, who played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for Bangladesh between 2003 and 2006, is the elder brother of Tamim Iqbal and the nephew of Akram Khan.