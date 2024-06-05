Mustafizur’s LPL franchise gets new owner

Sequoia Consultants, Inc., a leading civil engineering consulting firm based in Los Angeles, California, has come forward to take over the future of the LPL team, Dambulla.

With the new buyer, the team will be known as "Dambulla Sixers', said a press release from Sri Lanka Cricket today.

The majority stake in Sequoia Consultants is owned by Mr. Priyanga De Silva, a Chartered Civil Engineer, who is the CEO and President of Sequoia Consultants, Inc. De Silva, a former first-class cricketer, played for Sri Lanka U19 in 1983 and currently represents the United States Masters Over 60 Cricket Team, said the press release.

The new ownership comes after the franchise, named 'Dambulla Thunders', was disbanded following the arrest of its British-Bangladeshi owner a day after the LPL auction in Colombo last month.

Despite the change in ownership, the players of the team will remain the same, meaning Mustafizur will play for Dambulla Sixers in the upcoming LPL.

The fifth edition of the tournament is scheduled to start on July 1 and will be played in three cities: Kandy, Dambulla, and Colombo.