Cricket
Star Sports Report
Tue Mar 19, 2024 12:32 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 19, 2024 12:45 PM

Mustafizur off to Chennai for IPL

Mustafizur Rahman
Mustafizur Rahman. Photo: X, formerly known as Twitter

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman left for India today to join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp ahead of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Excited and Looking forward to my new assignment. Heading to Chennai for IPL 2024. Keep me in your prayers so that I can deliver my best," Mustafizur posted on social media today.

The pacer took part in Bangladesh's third ODI against Sri Lanka yesterday in Chattogram, where he bowled well and was rewarded with two wickets.

Mustfizur couldn't go through with the final over of his quota due to cramps and had to be stretchered off the field. But thankfully for the pacer, it wasn't anything serious.

This will be Mustafizur's seventh season in the IPL, having earlier played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals.

CSK roped him in for his base price of Rs 2 crore in the auction.

CSK will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of this year's IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

Mustafizur might make it into the XI in the opening fixture as Chennai's only other overseas pacer, Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana is out with a hamstring injury.

Related topic:
cricketMustafizur RahmanIPLChennai Super Kings
