Mushtaq holds masterclass for 16 promising leg spinners

Bangladesh spin bowling coach and former Pakistan leg spinner Mushtaq Ahmed held a special indoor practice session today in Mirpur where aspiring wrist spinners from all over the country were in attendance.

The young leg spinners were picked from a nationwide hunt organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) Game Development Department.

Mushtaq spoke at length with the group of boys and then took them to the nets. One by one the young wrist spinners bowled in front of the watchful gaze of Mushtaq, who provided them with tips and showed them what tweaks they needed to make in their action to be more effective.

"All of you are the future of Bangladesh cricket. You all have to give your heart and soul in training… Nobody can cheat success," Mushtaq was seen telling the group of boys in a video sent by the BCB.

"You can't take wickets by bowling good balls, you have to bowl good overs to take wickets. One good ball would never get you a wicket," Mushtaq advised the young wrist spinners.

Mushtaq has taken 246 wickets for Pakistan across ODIs and Tests and was a member of Pakistan's World Cup winning team in 1992.