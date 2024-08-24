Mushfiqur becomes Bangladesh's leading scorer in away Tests

Mushfiqur Rahim overtook Tamim Iqbal as Bangladesh's leading scorer in away Tests during the second session on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

At Tea break, Mushfiqur was unbeaten on 173, taking his run tally in away Tests to 2363. He overtook Tamim's tally, who has 2329 runs in 59 innings, at an average of 40.15.

This is Mushfiqur's 68th innings in away Tests, more than any other player in Bangladesh.

The wicketkeeper-batter also holds the record for most double hundreds in Tests for Bangladesh, three, and has a chance to add to that record in the final session on Day 4 of the ongoing Test.