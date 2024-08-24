Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sat Aug 24, 2024 04:25 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 04:29 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Mushfiqur becomes Bangladesh's leading scorer in away Tests

Star Sports Report
Sat Aug 24, 2024 04:25 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 24, 2024 04:29 PM
Mushfiqur Rahim
Mushfiqur Rahim. Photo: AFP

Mushfiqur Rahim overtook Tamim Iqbal as Bangladesh's leading scorer in away Tests during the second session on Day 4 of the first Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

At Tea break, Mushfiqur was unbeaten on 173, taking his run tally in away Tests to 2363. He overtook Tamim's tally, who has 2329 runs in 59 innings, at an average of 40.15.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This is Mushfiqur's 68th innings in away Tests, more than any other player in Bangladesh.

The wicketkeeper-batter also holds the record for most double hundreds in Tests for Bangladesh, three, and has a chance to add to that record in the final session on Day 4 of the ongoing Test.

Related topic:
cricketBangladesh v Pakistan Test seriesMushfiqur Rahim
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mehedi Hasan Miraz

New era for Bangladesh and Pakistan ahead of first Test

4d ago
Shakib Al Hasan

‘Shakib will do something special against Pakistan’

4d ago

Decision to play 'A' team’s Pak tour left to Mominul and Mushfiqur

1m ago
Tigers’ nostalgic return to old stomping ground

Tigers’ nostalgic return to old stomping ground

4m ago

Tigers’ preparation plans for Pak Tests remain uncertain

2w ago
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

কাপ্তাই হ্রদের পানি ছাড়া হবে আজ রাত ১০টায়: কর্ণফুলী পানি বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্র

কাপ্তাই লেকের পানির উচ্চতা আজ বিকেল ৩টায় ১০৭ দশমিক ৬৬ ফুট এমএসএল, যা বিপৎসীমার কাছাকাছি পৌঁছেছে।

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ডিজিএফআইকে ব্যবহার করে আমাকে দেশ ছাড়তে বাধ্য করেন শেখ হাসিনা’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification