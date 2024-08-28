Mushfiqur attains career-best Test batting ranking

Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has reached career-best ICC Test batting ranking of 17th following his epic 191 against Pakistan in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which Bangladesh won by 10 wickets last week.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who slammed a big hundred and a half-century in the same Test, was rewarded with seven spots and achieving a new career-high rating by moving inside the top 10 at equal 10th.

Elsewhere, Harry Brook made good grounds among England batters. While veteran right-hander Joe Root maintained his place as the No.1 ranked Test batter in the world following England's success in the opening Test of their series against Sri Lanka in Manchester, teammate Brook has made a massive jump on the back of scores of 56 and 32 during that Old Trafford contest.

Brook rose three places to fourth overall, with the 25-year-old catapulting past Pakistan's Babar Azam, Australia's Steve Smith and India's Rohit Sharma courtesy of his strong recent form.

Babar dropped a whopping six places to fall from equal third to ninth following a rare failure in the first innings of Pakistan's Test against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka duo Dinesh Chandimal (up four places to 23rd) and Kamindu Mendis (up eight rungs to 36th) and England newcomer Jamie Smith (up 22 to 42nd) also rose in the Test batter rankings.

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin remained out in front of the rankings for Test bowlers, although fellow tweaker Prabath Jayasuriya moved up one place to ninth for Sri Lanka following his five wickets in Manchester against England.

England seamer Chris Woakes (up four rungs to 16th) and Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando (up 10 spots to 17th) also gained some ground, while there are new career-best ratings for Pakistan right-armer Naseem Shah (up four spots to 33rd) and England's Gus Atkinson (up four places to 42nd) following good returns from their recent appearances.

Woakes also improved one place to move up to eight on the list for Test all-rounders, with India spinner Ravindra Jadeja out in front of that category.