Cricket
Star Sport report
Sat Dec 2, 2023 09:21 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 2, 2023 10:22 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Live updates

Mitchel departs, Bangladesh sensing victory

Bangladesh need three wickets on Day five to win Sylhet Test
Star Sport report
Sat Dec 2, 2023 09:21 AM Last update on: Sat Dec 2, 2023 10:22 AM
Daryl Mitchell
Daryl Mitchell walks back after his dismissal on Day five of the Sylhet Test. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Nayeem Hasan ended Daryl Mitchell's resistance on 58 as Bangladesh are now two wickets away from winning the Sylhet Test today.

Mitchell played a sweep shot against Nayeem but couldn't keep the ball grounded. Taijul Islam, stationed in the third man area, took a good running catch to complete the dismissal.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Kiwi skipper Tim Southee has now joined Ish Sodhi (eight) at the middle.

The visitors are now 134-8, 198 runs away from victory.

Mitchell completes fifty, Bangladesh search for final three wickets

Overnight batsman Daryl Mitchell reached his half-century in the second over of the fifth and final day of the first Test as Bangladesh are searching for the final three wickets to complete a historic Test win over New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Mitchell, who resumed the day's play on 44, reached his fifth Test half-century off 99 balls. His partner Ish Sodhi is unbeaten on eight.

Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan have started the day's proceedings for the hosts.

New Zealand require another 212 runs to win the match while the hosts need three wickets to complete their maiden home Test win over the Kiwis.

Related topic:
cricketTest cricketBangladesh v New Zealand
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Cricket: Taylor, Boult shine as NZ square South Africa series

Shane Dowrich

West Indies' cricketer Dowrich announces international retirement at 32

17h ago
Glenn Phillips

Phillips seen applying saliva on ball, receives no penalty

1d ago
Soumya Sarkar

Soumya picked for NZ tour for his experience, says Bashar

15h ago

‘Freedom’ key for batters to do well

earthquake_symbolic_collected_ds
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকাসহ দেশের বিভিন্ন স্থানে ভূমিকম্প

এর মাত্রা ছিল ৫.৬

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

হুতিরা ইসরায়েলের জন্য কি ভয়ংকর হয়ে উঠছে

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification