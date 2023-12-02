Mitchel departs, Bangladesh sensing victory

Bangladesh need three wickets on Day five to win Sylhet Test

Daryl Mitchell walks back after his dismissal on Day five of the Sylhet Test. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Nayeem Hasan ended Daryl Mitchell's resistance on 58 as Bangladesh are now two wickets away from winning the Sylhet Test today.

Mitchell played a sweep shot against Nayeem but couldn't keep the ball grounded. Taijul Islam, stationed in the third man area, took a good running catch to complete the dismissal.

Kiwi skipper Tim Southee has now joined Ish Sodhi (eight) at the middle.

The visitors are now 134-8, 198 runs away from victory.

Mitchell completes fifty, Bangladesh search for final three wickets

Overnight batsman Daryl Mitchell reached his half-century in the second over of the fifth and final day of the first Test as Bangladesh are searching for the final three wickets to complete a historic Test win over New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Mitchell, who resumed the day's play on 44, reached his fifth Test half-century off 99 balls. His partner Ish Sodhi is unbeaten on eight.

Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan have started the day's proceedings for the hosts.

New Zealand require another 212 runs to win the match while the hosts need three wickets to complete their maiden home Test win over the Kiwis.