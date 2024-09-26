Cricket
Star Sports Report
Thu Sep 26, 2024 02:14 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 26, 2024 02:33 PM

Cricket

Mirpur Test against South Africa to be my last: Shakib

Star all-rounder says he has played his last T20I, and will quit ODIs after 2025 Champions Trophy
Star Sports Report
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said that he has already played his final T20I for Bangladesh during the last T20 World Cup and that he expects the Tigers' home series against South Africa in October-November to be his last Test series. 

"If I get selected, the Tests against South Africa at home will be my last," Shakib said at the press conference in Kanpur today ahead of Bangladesh's second and final Test against India tomorrow. 

More to follow...

|ক্রিকেট

অবসরের ঘোষণা দিলেন সাকিব

বাংলাদেশের ইতিহাসের সফলতম ক্রিকেটার সাকিব আল হাসান অবসরের ঘোষণা দিয়েছেন।

১৬ মিনিট আগে
|অনুসন্ধানী প্রতিবেদন

এস আলম গ্রুপের অঙ্গপ্রতিষ্ঠান ২ এলসিতেই পাচার করেছে ৮১৫ মিলিয়ন ডলার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে