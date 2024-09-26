Mirpur Test against South Africa to be my last: Shakib

Star all-rounder says he has played his last T20I, and will quit ODIs after 2025 Champions Trophy

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said that he has already played his final T20I for Bangladesh during the last T20 World Cup and that he expects the Tigers' home series against South Africa in October-November to be his last Test series.

"If I get selected, the Tests against South Africa at home will be my last," Shakib said at the press conference in Kanpur today ahead of Bangladesh's second and final Test against India tomorrow.

More to follow...