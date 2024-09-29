Cricket
Star Sports Report
Sun Sep 29, 2024 07:24 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 07:39 PM

Cricket

Miraz, Emon, and Rakibul return as Tigers announce squad for India T20Is

Star Sports Report
Photos: FACEBOOK

All-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz made a return to the T20I side after a 14-month hiatus, while opener Parvez Hossain Emon and left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan were also called up as Bangladesh announced a 15-member squad today for the three-match T20I series against India, starting in Gwalior on October 6.   

The Tigers will be without the services of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who announced his plan to retire from the format on Friday.

Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Liton Kumar Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehedi Hassan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Related topic:
Mehedi Hasan MirazRakibul IslamParvez Hossain EmonBangladesh vs India
