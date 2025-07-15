Cricket
From McCullum to Louis: Starc's historic 400-wicket trail

Mitchell Starc joined elite company on Monday, becoming just the fourth Australian to claim 400 Test wickets. The left-arm pacer reached the landmark in style, ripping through the West Indies with a record-shattering five-wicket haul in just 15 balls—the fastest in Test history—as the hosts were skittled for 27, the second-lowest total in Test cricket.

Here's a look at the milestones along Starc's path to 400 wickets:

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Wicket No. 1 – Brendon McCullum (Gabba, 2011)
A debut to remember.
In his fifth over as a Test cricketer, Starc drew first blood—McCullum flashing hard, Warner snapping it up at point. A glimpse of the chaos to come.

Wicket No. 50 – Suresh Raina (SCG, 2015)
Golden duck, golden spell.
With Johnson absent, Starc stepped up—removing Kohli, then Raina for a golden pair, igniting the SCG with raw pace and fire.

Wicket No. 100 – Kusal Mendis (Galle, 2016)
Brilliance in defeat.
Amid a rare Sri Lankan win, Starc's 11-wicket haul stood out. His 100th came with swing and bite, a performance hailed by Allan Donald as "world-class."

Wicket No. 150 – Dawid Malan (Gabba, 2017)
Short ball shock.
After dismissing Cook early, Starc cracked Malan with a well-directed bouncer. England soon folded, Australia seized control.

Wicket No. 200 – Suranga Lakmal (Gabba, 2019)
Milestone match.
In his 50th Test, Starc's sharp delivery forced a catch to Labuschagne at third slip. A double strike soon followed in another Gabba masterclass.

Wicket No. 250 – Rishabh Pant (MCG, 2020)
Boxing Day battle.
Pant edged behind in a gripping contest. Australia lost the match, but Starc's delivery cut through the pressure with precision.

Wicket No. 300 – Rassie van der Dussen (Gabba, 2022)
Full circle.
Same venue as his first. Starc's 300th was a scorcher—tailing in viciously to obliterate the stumps. Unplayable, unstoppable.

Wicket No. 350 – Alick Athanaze (Gabba, 2024)
Under the pink lights.
In a Day-Night Test, Starc lured the edge with a full-pitched beauty. He entered the elite 350-club alongside Akram and Vaas—still lethal, still modest.

Wicket No. 400 – Mikyle Louis (Sabina Park, 2025)
Legend status sealed.
Test match No. 100. Wicket No. 400. A signature inswinger pinned Louis lbw as part of a furious 5 for 1 in 15 balls—the fastest five-for in Test history. A spell for the ages.

