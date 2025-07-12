Akram hails 'modern-day great' Starc on 100-Test milestone

Pakistan fast bowling legend Wasim Akram on Saturday hailed Australia's Mitchell Starc as a "modern-day great" for reaching 100 Test appearances.

Starc, who draws comparisons with fellow left-arm quick Akram, will reach the milestone later Saturday when the third Test against the West Indies begins in Jamaica.

"It is a big deal in this day and age to reach 100 Tests, congratulations to Starc," Akram told AFP.

"That shows the quality and resolve of the man."

The 35-year-old becomes the 83rd player and 16th Australian to play 100 Tests, and only the second Australian fast bowler after Glenn McGrath.

"To play 100 Tests shows how consistent Starc has been and also shows where his priorities lie -- that is to play red-ball cricket," said Akram.

"He has also played Twenty20 and league cricket but his career in Test cricket is way ahead and to me he is a modern-day great."

Starc stands on 395 Test wickets, so has the tantalising prospect of taking his landmark 400th wicket during his 100th Test. His strike rate is remarkably similar to Akram, who retired in 2002 after taking 414 wickets in 104 Tests.

Both players, said Akram, had suffered injuries to "every joint, every part of the body" during their careers.

"People often compare us but we have played in different eras," said Akram.

"He's got the pace, he's got the swing and he's bowling very intelligently to the new batsman, especially with the new ball."