Starc claims 400th wicket as West Indies crumble

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc produced the most devastating opening spell of bowling in Test cricket, reaching the landmark of 400 wickets on the way, as the West Indies were left in ruins at 22 for six at the end of the first session on the third day of the third and final day/night Test at Sabina Park, Jamaica on Monday.

The hosts were set a victory target of 204 after the tourists lost their last four wickets within 45 minutes of the start of play to be dismissed for 121 in the second innings, their lowest Test innings total against the West Indies for 30 years.

Alzarri Joseph led the effort with his best Test innings figures of five for 27 while Shamar Joseph claimed four for 34 to finish with 22 wickets in the series and go past the 50-wicket mark in Tests along the way.

Everything else in this frenetic session faded into irrelevance though in the face of Starc's wrecking ball-type performance as he ended the brief session with figures of five for six off five overs.

In his 100th Test, the left-armer made up for a luckless first innings, when he picked up just one wicket, by dismissing John Campbell with the first ball of the second innings and adding two more before victims – debutant Kevlon Anderson and Brandon King off successive balls - before the opening over was completed.

His 400th wicket came at the start of his third over when the other opener, Mikyle Louis, was palpably leg-before.

At that stage, the West Indies were five for four and Starc boasted the astonishing figures of four wickets for no runs.

The 35-year-old eventually conceded two runs via the outside edge of Shai Hope's bat but then promptly trapped the same batsman leg before wicket for his fifth wicket.

West Indies captain Roston Chase was then caught behind off Josh Hazlewood and at 11 for six, the West Indies' lowest-ever innings total of 47 – against England at the same venue in 2004 – looked a long way off.

New Zealand's total of 26 in one innings back in 1955 is the record low in Test cricket.

Justin Greaves and Alzarri Joseph will at least try to take the West Indies past those figures when they resume for what will surely be the final rites of another swift pink ball Test.

Australia are without first-choice wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who suffered a concussion when hit on the helmet by Alzarri Joseph late on day two.

Josh Inglis has replaced him behind the stumps.